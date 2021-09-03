After undergoing facial harmonization, Neymar’s mother, Nadine Gonçalves, undergoes treatment to rejuvenate the body

Neymar’s mother, Nadine Gonçalves wants to keep her youthful appearance. Proof of this is that, at the age of 54, she started a series of treatments for body rejuvenation. Nadine was at an aesthetic clinic in São Paulo to prepare for the first procedures. This after having already gone through a facial harmonization.

With the so-called body rejuvenation, the idea is to soften the skin’s flaccidity. “Usually one session is done a month or every 15 days. To achieve a satisfactory result, it is necessary to correctly follow the number of sessions indicated by the professional”, explains Isabela Viegas, one of the partners at the clinic sought by Nadine.

But it wasn’t just Nadine who took an interest in the procedures, no. Neymar’s father, Neymar Pai, also underwent the procedures. The player’s younger sister, Rafaella Santos, is another who is very concerned about her appearance. He usually goes to the clinic from time to time to retouch his facial harmonization.

Nadine poses at the clinic where she started the treatments Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

About the session, Nadine posed smiling beside one of the professionals, during the beginning of the treatment. “Day to take care of yourself”, she summarized, in a post shared on her social networks.