Age weighs heavily, Renato doesn’t get excited and Fla leaves the way open for Boca Juniors to get a defender hired

Mais Querido wants to hire an athlete for the position, but wants this reinforcement to be younger and able to fight for ownership

Flamengo continues training at CT’s Nest of the Vulture aiming at the confrontation against the palm trees, on the next 12th, for the Brazilian Championship. Renato Gaúcho wants to keep his footsteps in order to get closer and closer to the leadership of the national tournament, as this is one of the main goals of the Rio de Janeiro club this season.

Off the field, the Flemish directors keep trying approximation to hire the defender David Luiz, which has been free on the market since Arsenal left. The player was close to going to Benfica, but there was no agreement between the parties and this leaves Mais Querido with more confidence to succeed in negotiations.

At the other end, the goalkeeper Sergio Romero, former Manchester United, who was offered last week to Rubro-Negro, he no longer waits for Mengo’s response and is negotiating a possible move to the Boca Juniors, as reported by journalist Ekrem Konur. The archer has been free on the market since the departure of the “Red Devils” and wants to return to South American football.

Flamengo came to assess the hiring of the Argentine, but the defender did not thrill the board or the technical committee of Renato Gaúcho. It’s in the plans of Most Wanted in Brazil hiring an athlete for the position, but Romero is already 34 years old and is not part of the CRF hiring profile.

Diego Alves is 36 years old, is at the end of his career and it makes no sense to hire a veteran player who is expensive for the squad. The name that is very popular is John Paul, of the Saints; Young has been standing out a lot and is considered very promising by the Flemish directors.