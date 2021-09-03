Aline Riscado recalls her trip to Mexico with breathtaking photos: “The Last”

Aline Riscado took advantage of Thursday (02) to remember one of her most special trips on Instagram’s #TBT and delighted fans with a sequence of breathtaking photos.

The brunette rescued clicks from her passage through Tulum, Mexico, and was very healthy and in good shape while enjoying the paradisiacal scenery of the place. “#TBT from my last visit to Tulum”, said in the caption of the publication, which yielded more than 100,000 likes.

Recently, we showed here that with more than 12 million followers on Instagram, model Aline Riscado, also known for playing the role of ‘Summer’ in beer commercials, is a phenomenon not only in her career as an actress, but also on the social networks.

Born in Rio, the celebrity tends to show off his moments of leisure with fans while renewing his tan on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro. It was thinking about this that the Newsroom Metropolitan gathered the 6 best clicks of the muse enjoying sunny days.

