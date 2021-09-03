Alison Mamute closes partnership with Guto Carvalhaes | Beach volleyball

Rio 2016 Olympic champion and London 2012 silver medalist Alison Mamute has a new duo eyeing the Paris 2024 cycle. Former partner of Alvaro Filho, with whom he played at the Tokyo Games, he will now be Guto Carvalhaes’ partner. The announcement was confirmed this Friday by the multi-champion’s advisor.

– Guto is a very talented player, extremely skilled, one of the best defensive players in the world and his regularity gives a lot of consistency to the game. He is an athlete who is used to winning titles at the base and who has been conquering, year after year, his place on the international scene. Little by little, our team will take shape, it takes patience and a lot of work. Motivation will not be lacking – said Alison.

Guto, who does not yet have an Olympic participation in his bag, is considered one of the best defenders of the new Brazilian generation. Recently, he had been betting on the project alongside another young man, Arthur, with whom he won the SuperPraia title last season.

– I’ve been preparing for this Paris cycle for some time. I think I built a very important path alongside Arthur. We played a year together and I think we added a lot to each other, it was an important period. Now I will have the opportunity to write a new story alongside a guy who is also an idol to me. I hope to be able to absorb everything possible from him and also help him in whatever way I can. I have a dream of competing in the Olympics and we are going to seek the best possible results together. I’m very happy and excited about this new phase of my career – said Guto.

It is worth remembering that changes in beach volleyball teams in the post-Olympic process are practically a tradition in Brazil. And it would be no different in the case of Tokyo 2020, especially with the country’s delegation having returned for the first time in the history of the Games without even a medal in their luggage – there are already 13 podiums in Brazil’s account, since 1996, when the modality became integrate the Olympic programme.

Another pair that also represented Brazil in Tokyo, Evandro/Bruno, had already announced the end of the partnership after the Games. Even earlier this week, the information was confirmed that Evandro will now play with Alvaro Filho, precisely Alison’s former partner.