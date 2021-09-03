Anápolis City Hall will make a joint effort to anticipate the application of the 2nd dose; know if you are entitled

Vaccination in Annapolis continues this Friday (3rd) with only the second dose. That’s because all 4,000 destined for the first application have already been used.

For this reason, according to the Municipal Health Department (Semusa), the population aged 18 or over must wait for the arrival of more immunizing agents. The situation is repeated for 12-year-old students, adolescents between 12 and 17 years old with comorbidities, pregnant women and postpartum women.

On Saturday (04), there will be a joint effort to advance the vaccination of people who have their return date set for September 13th. The immunization points will be the same already used by the City Hall in the city, with the exception of the Santa Maria de Nazareth Health Unit. See below:

AstraZeneca

Milk Bank (pedestrians)

St. Mary of Nazareth (pedestrians)

JK (drive-thru)

CMTT (drive-thru)

Newton de Faria International Gym (drive-thru)

Attachment Itamaraty (drive-thru)

Lourdes neighborhood (pedestrians)

Rainbow (drive-thru)

UniEVANGÉLICA (pedestrian)

to do

CMTT (drive-thru)

Lourdes neighborhood (pedestrians)

Unievangelical (pedestrians)

Attachment Itamaraty (drive-thru)

Newton de Faria International Gym (drive-thru)

Rainbow (drive-thru)

Cerest (pedestrian)

CoronaVac

St. Mary of Nazareth (pedestrians)

Jk (drive-thru)

Milk bank (pedestrians)

UniEvangelica (pedestrians)

Reinforcement

This Thursday (02), Semusa began applying the booster dose to seniors living in long-term shelters.

The first places visited by the health teams were “Asilo São Vicente de Paulo” and “Lar O Caminho”. The perspective of the Municipality of Anápolis is to vaccinate all the elderly in the city with one more dose still in September.