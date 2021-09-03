Andressa Urach talks about her son’s name: ‘I wish it was Bolsonaro’

posted on 09/02/2021 12:55 PM



(credit: Youtube/Reproduction)

Always involved in controversies, Andressa Urach caught the attention of netizens after telling that she would like the name of her second child, from her relationship with Thiago Lopes, to be Bolsonaro, in honor of president Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

In a video on Youtube, she talked about the subject and assumed that the two are “assumed Bolsonarists”: “I wish it was called Bolsonaro! I’m kidding…”. The model also stated that she loved that her son was a boy because she didn’t give it a “weak”, referring to a speech by the president who said that to his daughter, Laura Bolsonaro.

Andressa said that the tribute would take place, but that the first child asked his brother to be called León: “I wanted Leão, lion of the jungle, but Thiago wouldn’t let me. [León] It means brave as a lion, so he almost became a little lion”.