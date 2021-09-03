Anvisa suspends and orders to investigate the import and use of proxalutamide in Brazil | Coronavirus

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) informed this Thursday (2) that it suspended, in a precautionary manner, the authorization for import and use in studies of the substance proxalutamide in Brazil, a drug that was being tested in research against Covid-19.

Anvisa also decided to open an administrative proceeding “for investigation of possible sanitary infractions” on the documents or information presented by the importers so that the agency could authorize irregular importation. There are indications that the documents may have been forged.

Hospital Militar in RS performed tests with proxalutamide before authorization from Anvisa; case is investigated

The drug is an experimental drug initially studied for application in patients with some types of cancer, such as prostate cancer. According to Anvisa, the drug is not registered and is not used for any treatment in Brazil.

Proxalutamide is a substance that blocks the action of male hormones. It has been defended by President Jair Bolsonaro against Covid-19, as it has previously been defended against chloroquine and ivermectin, drugs that are ineffective against the coronavirus. Developed in China, the drug is being tested in the treatment of tumors and is not available in pharmacies.

Anvisa also informed that it will officiate the National Research Ethics Commission (Conep) to have access to approved researches of proxalutamide, the status of the tests, the dosage stipulated in each one of them and the institutions that were authorized to receive the tests.

“The decision was motivated by the steps taken by the Attorney General’s Office in Rio Grande do Sul and in view of the dissemination of news of conducting research with the use of proxalutamide in human beings, which show that hospitals and clinics would be using the product based on proxalutamide in the absence of scientific studies approved by the CEP/Conep system,” says a note from the agency.

The document refers to a public civil inquiry opened in August by the Federal Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul to investigate “possible irregular use of the drug proxalutamide in tests for the treatment of Covid-19 at the Hospital da Brigada Militar in Porto Alegre”.

Queiroga comments on research with proxalutamide and says we need to speed up the vaccination campaign

In July, Anvisa authorized the carrying out of a clinical study to evaluate proxalutamide in the reduction of viral infection caused by the coronavirus and in the inflammatory process caused by Covid-19. The study involved the participation of 50 male volunteers from Roraima (12) and São Paulo (38), with mild to moderate Covid-19.

According to the agency, the decision to suspend the drug was taken unanimously by the directors of Anvisa, including the agency’s general director, Antonio Barra Torres.

According to Anvisa, the drug is not registered and is not used for any other treatment in Brazil. For now, there is only study.

“Proxalutamide is an anti-androgen, a new drug to use in prostate cancer. We know that anti-androgens can have an action by decreasing the binding of the virus to the cell, to the AC2 receptor”, explains Marcelo Otsuka, infectious disease and coordinator of the Pediatric Infectology Committee of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI).

The principal researcher and director of Fiocruz in São Paulo, Rodrigo Stabeli, explained to G1 in July that the authorization for the study does not mean that the drug is effective against Covid-19 and recalled that the drug is not used for this purpose anywhere in the world. .

“Every time we have a study permit, this does not mean that the drug is efficient, it is being studied. There is no use authorization for this drug against Covid or any other regulatory body in the world. Not at the FDA, not at Anvisa, not at all in Europe,” stated Stabeli.