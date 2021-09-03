Approved by Lisca, Jhon Sánchez cites Vasco’s struggle against racism and says: “Biggest in Brazil” | Vasco

The first reinforcement of the “Lisca era”, the forward Jhon Sánchez was presented by Vasco this Thursday afternoon, at CT Moacyr Barbosa. In a press conference held virtually, the 22-year-old Ecuadorian was welcomed by the executive director Alexandre Bird. It is expected to make its debut on the 16th, against CRB, in Maceió. The player was hired on a one-year loan.

Approved by Lisca, as Bird said before introducing him, Sánchez recalled other Ecuadorians who had passed through the club and recalled the history of the fight against racism, a hallmark of Vasco.

– Yes, there is some pressure for Quiñonez and Tenório. Very happy to get to the biggest club in Brazil. I want to do things the best way in this big club. It has always been a dream to be in a big one in Brazil. It was one of the first clubs to talk about racism and I am very happy to be here.

For Independiente, Sánchez had the chance to play against Flamengo and show his qualities on the field. He even scored a goal in the match between the clubs in the 2020 Libertadores.

– I know a little about Brazilian football. The characteristic is to touch the ball a lot, speed and strength. The goal against Flamengo was something exciting because they won the Recopa. It was a rematch for me because here at Maracanã, in January, I couldn’t do much. I enter the last 30 minutes of the match in Quito and, in the first move I make, I score against Flamengo. It was a rematch for me, a very beautiful experience.

He believes he has evolved in relation to what he has presented since 2019, when he started to act in the Ecuadorian club’s first team.

– Sánchez arrives much better than the one in 2019, more “starer” and with more confidence. I want to get in shape as soon as possible and show that I am ready to do what is expected of me – said the attacker.

Sánchez defended Independiente Del Valle and participated in the conquest of the Copa Sudamericana in 2019. Before facing his new challenge, he had the chance to talk with Erazo, who defended Vasco in 2018.