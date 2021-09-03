Arroba do boi gordo continued to fall; check out this friday’s highlights

Boi: physical market remains stable, while futures fell due to rumors

Schedule:

Brazil: data from crops in Rio Grande do Sul (Emater)

Brazil: July industrial production (IBGE)

US: weekly grain exports (USDA)

According to Safras & Mercado consulting firm, fat boi arroba had stable prices in the Brazilian physical market. Meanwhile, the futures market continued to decline due to the Ministry of Agriculture’s lack of clarification regarding an alleged case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (known as “mad cow” disease).

At B3, the prices of cattle futures contracts had another day of sharp decline, albeit to a lesser degree than the day before. The maturity adjustment for September went from BRL 296.40 to BRL 292.90, in October it went from BRL 296.95 to BRL 294.20 and in November it went from BRL 306.70 to BRL 303. 00 per at sign.

The Cepea corn indicator continued firmly in the downtrend in a sequence of declines that reached the thirteenth day. The price varied -0.77% compared to the previous day and went from R$ 93.72 to R$ 93 per bag. Therefore, in the year, the indicator increased by 18.25%. In 12 months, prices reached 54.08% high.

At B3, on the other hand, the corn futures contract curve found important support and had a high day, preventing the shorter ends from losing the level of R$90 per bag. The maturity adjustment for September went from R$90.31 to R$91.58, from November it went from R$90.38 to R$91.86 and from March 2022 it went from R$93.08 to R$ 93.77 per bag.

The Cepea soybean indicator for the port of Paranaguá (PR) had a day of high prices after a few days of decline. The price varied 0.77% compared to the previous day and went from R$ 165.84 to R$ 167.12 per bag. Thus, in the year, the indicator appreciated 8.59%. In 12 months, prices reached 22.37% high.

On the Chicago Stock Exchange, the sequence of five consecutive days of lows was interrupted and the prices of soybean futures contracts returned to show appreciation with good signs of demand. November maturities rose 0.44% on a daily basis and rose from $12.776 to $12.832 a bushel.

According to Safras & Mercado, coffee prices on the Brazilian market were stable for the second day, despite another drop in New York. In the south of Minas Gerais, the good drink Arabica with 15% pickup was stable at R$1,090/1,095, while in the cerrado mineiro, the hard drink with 15% pickup remained unchanged at R$1,100/1,105 per bag.

On the New York Stock Exchange, Arabica coffee prices started the day on a high and even tested again the level of US$ 2.0 per pound. However, in the afternoon, sales pressure strengthened and prices retreated. The maturity for December, the most traded currently, retreated 0.66% in the daily comparison and went from US$1.9565 to US$1.9435 per pound.

Weekly claims for unemployment benefits in the US were slightly below market projections. In the week ended August 28, there were 340,000 requests for the benefit, while market analysts’ projections were for 345,000. However, data from previous weeks was largely revised to more negative compared to the first release.

In today’s economic calendar, the big highlight is the August Payroll in the United States. The data brings the total creation of non-agricultural jobs in the North American economy and is long awaited by investors to measure the degree of economic growth in the country. The unemployment rate for August will also be released.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), industrial production contracted by 1.3% in July, in the monthly comparison, and was below the forecast, which was a drop of 0.5%. In the annual comparison, the sector presented an advance of 1.2%, with the expectation of a high of 1.8%.

With the market evaluating the main points of the Income Tax Reform approved by the Chamber, the Ibovespa fell again. The main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange dropped 2.28% and was quoted at 116,677 points. Meanwhile, the commercial dollar rose 0.02% and went from R$5.182 to R$5.183.