Arsène Wenger explains World Cup idea every two years: “Improving the level of football” | international football

– It is intended to continue improving the quality of football, improving the frequency of competitions, while improving the rules of the game. I want to improve the frequency of competitions, based on simplicity, the clarity of the calendar and the desire to organize only competitions that have a real meaning and are those that allow to improve the level of football – he says.

Arsène Wenger leads FIFA's global development — Photo: P. Lahalle/L'Équipe

Arsène Wenger explains that the international calendar will remain stable until 2024, as it is already set. But after 2024, there is the possibility of being changed. According to the person responsible for FIFA’s global development, players would be called up less often for national teams and would compete in the qualifiers in two annual windows.

– The great idea is to group the qualifiers into two international windows, in October and March, for greater visibility of the calendar, greater simplicity for the clubs and fewer problems to solve for the teams. The principle would be a grouping of classifications, each year, and at the end of the season a major competition, World Cup or Continental Tournament. Between the two qualifying windows, the player would stay at the club throughout the season – explains Wenger.

“What people want today are high-level competitions that are easy to understand”

France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia — Photo: Getty Images

With more big tournaments being played, more money will be involved. However, the former Arsenal coach guarantees that this is not FIFA’s intention.