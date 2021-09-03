Assault in Araçatuba: criminal is shot and falls next to hostages; video | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

The images show that the gang member was shot right next to two hostages. It fell on the asphalt and never got up (look above).

What is known about the weapons and arsenal used in crime

Total of prisoners on suspicion of participation in the crime reaches 7

1 of 2 Criminal is shot alongside hostages in Araçatuba — Photo: Security camera Criminal is shot alongside hostages in Araçatuba — Photo: Security camera

The police still do not know if the suspect hit is the one found dead in the Taveira neighborhood, in Araçatuba, or in Sumaré (SP). The images will help with the investigation.

At least 20 criminals participated in the action. They arrived in the central region of Araçatuba around midnight on Monday (30), used residents as a human shield and spread explosives.

Vehicles were burned in various parts of the city and region to prevent the arrival of the police. Drones were also used to monitor the gang’s escape.

Security camera videos show residents on top of cars as the gang flees at high speed. One of the victims placed on one of the vehicles did not want to be identified, but reported moments of terror and insecurity.

Three people died in the action, two residents and a suspect. Another five were injured, including the cyclist who had his feet amputated after being hit by an explosive.

Hostages were placed on top of cars during an attack on banks in Araçatuba, SP

According to the Military Police, explosives were found in the streets, in banks, in abandoned cars and in a truck left near bank branches.

After more than 30 hours of work, teams from the Special Tactical Actions Group (Gate) disarmed and detonated all 98 artifacts in a landfill in the Água Branca neighborhood.

With the removal of bombs, streets and avenues were cleared on Tuesday (31). Some merchants took the opportunity to reopen the doors. Classes in municipal and state schools were resumed on Wednesday (1).

The attacked Banco do Brasil reopened its doors on Wednesday (1). The Caixa Econômica Federal branch is still closed and is not expected to reopen.

Until this Friday morning (3), seven people had been arrested on suspicion of participating in the mega-robbery in Araçatuba. A couple who were arrested in the city suspected of being a gang scout was transferred.

The man was taken from the Penápolis prison to the Provisional Detention Center (DCP) in São José do Rio Preto (SP). The woman was sent to the Tupi Paulista penitentiary.

Another 27-year-old suspect, arrested in Campinas, had been taken to the PF headquarters in Araçatuba to testify. The man, who confirmed that he participated in the organization of the crime, was also taken from Penápolis to the CDP in Rio Preto.

2 of 2 Photo shows suspect of participating in mega-robbery with injured left arm — Photo: Personal Archive Photo shows suspect of participating in the mega-robbery with an injured left arm — Photo: Personal Archive

Two other suspects are hospitalized with wounds, under police escort, in Santa Casa de Piracicaba. According to police, one confessed to participating in the crime. The other was unconscious. Three suspects had their arrest in the act converted to preventive.

Two other suspects were also arrested in São Pedro, in the region and Piracicaba (SP), 450 km from Araçatuba, during an operation against drug trafficking.

A criminal was found dead in an abandoned car in rural Araçatuba, after escaping from the gang. According to police, the man was shot in an exchange of fire with police in the center and taken away by his cronies, who abandoned him when they found him dead.

The body of another man was found in Sumaré (SP). He wore pants, gloves and a ballistic vest. Police suspect that it is also a criminal who attacked the banks in Araçatuba and exchanged fire with the police.

Two sites were checked. Police collected materials, such as papers, to find out if the group was in town days before the attack.

Civil, military and federal police continue with searches and investigations to identify members of the gang.

See more news from the region at G1 Rio Preto and Araçatuba

VIDEOS: see images of the attack on banks in Araçatuba