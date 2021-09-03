Assault in Araçatuba: with two more detainees, police reach seven prisoners suspected of attacking banks | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

The Civil Police arrested in the early hours of this Friday (3) two suspects of participating in the mega-robbery in Araçatuba (SP). The men were arrested in São Pedro, in the region and Piracicaba (SP), 450 km from Araçatuba, during an operation against drug trafficking. In all, seven people were arrested on suspicion of participating in the criminal action in the early hours of Monday (30).

According to police, the men were at a site and one of them presented a false document. The police discovered that he was a fugitive for murder.

Police arrest two more suspects for participating in the robbery in Araçatuba

With the pair, the police seized tactical clothing, ballistic vests, flashlights, binoculars, money counting machine, .40 and .380 ammunition, cars, in addition to around R$3,000.

The suspects were taken to the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department, in São Paulo, and will be transferred to the Provisional Detention Center (CDP).

2 of 3 Caixa Econômica Federal agency was destroyed after attack in Araçatuba (SP) — Photo: Personal archive Caixa Econômica Federal agency was destroyed after attack in Araçatuba (SP) — Photo: Personal archive

With the arrest of the pair, the police reached seven prisoners suspected of participating in the crime. A couple were detained in the city, hours after the bank attack, suspected of being the gang’s scout.

The man was taken from the Penápolis prison to the Provisional Detention Center (DCP) in São José do Rio Preto (SP). The woman was sent to the Tupi Paulista penitentiary.

Another 27-year-old suspect, arrested in Campinas, had been taken to the PF headquarters in Araçatuba to testify. The man who confirmed his participation in the organization of the crime was also taken from Penápolis to the CDP in Rio Preto.

Two other suspects are hospitalized with wounds, under police escort, in Santa Casa de Piracicaba. According to police, one confessed to participating in the crime. The other was unconscious.

3 of 3 Photo shows suspect of participating in mega-robbery with injured left arm — Photo: Personal Archive Photo shows suspect of participating in the mega-robbery with an injured left arm — Photo: Personal Archive

A criminal was found dead in an abandoned car in rural Araçatuba, after escaping from the gang. According to police, the man was shot in an exchange of fire with police in the center and taken away by his cronies, who abandoned him when they found him dead.

The body of another man was found in Sumaré (SP). He wore pants, gloves and a ballistic vest. Police suspect that it is also a criminal who attacked the banks in Araçatuba and exchanged fire with the police.

At least 20 criminals participated in the action. They arrived in the central region of Araçatuba around midnight on Monday (30), used residents as a human shield and spread explosives.

Police search to find criminals who robbed banks in Araçatuba

Vehicles were burned in various parts of the city and region to prevent the arrival of the police. Drones were also used to monitor the gang’s escape.

Security camera videos show residents on top of cars as the gang flees at high speed. One of the victims placed on one of the vehicles did not want to be identified, but reported moments of terror and insecurity.

Three people died in the action, two residents and a suspect. Another five were injured, including the cyclist who had his feet amputated after being hit by an explosive.

Terror in Araçatuba: find out about the mega-robbery on bank branches

According to the Military Police, explosives were found in the streets, in banks, in abandoned cars and in a truck left near bank branches.

After more than 30 hours of work, teams from the Special Tactical Actions Group (Gate) disarmed and detonated all 98 artifacts in a landfill in the Água Branca neighborhood.

Gate seizes almost 100 explosives after attacking banks in Araçatuba — Photo: Reproduction

With the removal of bombs, streets and avenues were cleared on Tuesday (31). Some merchants took the opportunity to reopen the doors. Classes in municipal and state schools were resumed on Wednesday (1).

The attacked Banco do Brasil reopened its doors on Wednesday (1). The Caixa Econômica Federal branch is still closed and is not expected to reopen.

See more news from the region at G1 Rio Preto and Araçatuba

VIDEOS: see images of the attack on banks in Araçatuba