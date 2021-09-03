Atlético-MG informs that payroll rose 6% in the current administration, despite the signings | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG posted on social media about the club’s payroll. According to the manifestation of Galo, despite the hirings made, the payroll in Sérgio Coelho’s administration rose only 6% compared to the amount paid by the previous board.

“Despite the remarkable qualification of the cast, the Club’s payroll was little burdened: the one to be paid this September is only 6% higher than that registered in February 2021.”

Since Sérgio Coelho took over, Atlético brought six new players: defender Nathan Silva, left-back Dodô, defensive midfielder Tchê Tchê, midfielder Nacho Fernández and forwards Hulk and Diego Costa.

During this period, goalkeeper Victor (who took over the football management) left the squad, forwards Marquinhos, Diego Tardelli and Marrony, in addition to defenders Bueno and Gabriel.

The club informed that the annual payroll, today, does not reach R$ 180 million.

“Including athletes, technical committee and employees from all units (City of the Rooster, Administrative Headquarters, Flare and Olympic Village), the annual payroll of the institution, today, does not reach 180 million reais.”