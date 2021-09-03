Atltico Rival: Felipe Melo strengthens Palmeiras focus on Libertadores

Felipe Melo and Marcos Rocha alongside the Copa Libertadores trophy (Photo: Cesar Greco) The defensive midfielder Felipe Melo reinforced this Thursday the “obsesso” that Palmeiras has with the Copa Libertadores. During a visit to the trophy room recently opened by the club, the experienced player also projected even more achievements for Verdo.

“The giant club, I didn’t make the choice to come here without knowing. What has happened (the achievements) has only really enriched the history of Palmeiras, which is already very rich. A club that has already won all possible trophies, from tradition, from a passionate crowd… The club’s obsession is not just the Brazilian Championship, the Copa do Brasil… the Libertadores. I am very happy to have had the wisdom and insight to come to a club that has so much to do with me . We are now going in search too much, as it is a giant club, which lives on trophies,” Felipe told the Palmeiras media.

The player also talked about the experience of visiting the Palmeiras trophies room. “During the visit and during the video, I saw many getting emotional because it is impossible not to think about everything we went through until we reached the achievements, as it was last season. comes ahead, which are more important titles. Better than two, there are three, than three, there are four, and so on. It’s really cool to be part of the history of a giant club like Palmeiras and to be able to visit this room wonderful trophies.”

Current champion of the Libertadores, Palmeiras will face Atltico in the semifinals, in an eliminatory that starts on the 21st. For the Brazilian Nationals, Verdo will only play again on the 12th, against Flamengo, at Allianz Parque. The team is in second place in the national tournament, with 35 points, four less than Galo.