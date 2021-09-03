Atltico’s physical trainer details Diego Costa, Jair and Keno’s situations

Diego Costa needs a sequence of games to regain better form, believes Cristiano Nunes (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico) In the midst of a 15-day game-free period, the athletic tries to take advantage of the break in competitions for the physical recovery of the cast. At a press conference this Friday, at city ​​of cock, the fitness coach of the club, christian nunes, commented the situations of the steering wheel jair and the attackers keno and Diego Costa, who are looking for the best conditioning to support the season’s streak.

“We had a very strong sequence of decisive games. The calls opened a space of 15 days, which we will try to make the best possible use of, with activities that promote evolution and maintain the muscle level to support the remaining three months of the season,” he noted. Nunes, who praised the group’s physical performance and projected Jair’s return in the next match in the Brazilian championship, against strength, on September 12th, Sunday, at 4 pm, at Castle.

“We are satisfied with the regularity that the group has been performing in competitions. During this period, you try to make the group more homogeneous, based on the athlete who had his work cycle interrupted, as in the case of Jair. He is in the final stage of healing and, in a few days, he will be in transition. I believe he is able to be available to Professor Cuca in the game against Fortaleza,” he said.

Jair suffered a muscle injury in the posterior part of his right thigh in the Atltico classification in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores da America, with a 3-0 victory over River Plate, in Mineiro, on October 18th. The defensive midfielder lacked the team in other opportunities in the season due to injuries. “It’s an important period for him to recover his best condition. It will be necessary for him to be present in the matches for him to recover in the best form. We try to individualize the training loads. He has a lot to evolve, he has a longer way to reach his best form. the commitment that the athlete has in his work routine, we hope to achieve this as he reaches five, six games. Thus, he can support an entire match in good condition,” he envisioned.

Keno, on the other hand, has played in the last five Atlantic games after being absent for almost two months because of a muscle injury in his left thigh. Cristiano Nunes believes that the left wing is close to holding up the pace of 90 minutes on the field.