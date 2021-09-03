Auxílio Brasil must offset the difference in Bolsa Família values; understand

Auxílio Brasil is uncertain in face of the many phases that must pass until presidential approval. Understand the details.

The amount to be paid in the new income transfer program, called the Brazil Aid. The decision on the amount will depend on the entire process in Congress and, mainly, on the solution from where to raise the funds that will fund the program.

However, the Provisional Measure that creates the Brazil Aid provides for a compensatory amount for those who have a reduction in benefit in relation to the current Bolsa Família. With the new program, beneficiaries who start to receive less will be compensated with the transient difference.

For example: what is it like in the case of a person who currently receives R$300.00 and, in the transitional process, receives only R$200.00? The complementary amount to equal the benefit will be automatically credited for the government.

The transitory compensation situation will not only be valid for families that had a reduction. This reduction in the family nucleus may be through a deceased or homeless member. Another rule provided for in the MP is that the compensatory value will not be permanent.

If there is a possibility of adding other benefits that complement until reaching the amount received in Bolsa Família, the compensatory amount may be eliminated.

About Brazil Aid

O Brazil Aid it is an uncertainty given the many phases that must pass until presidential sanction. The government is still trying to present, by the end of the year, a new wording in the budget law for 2022, in order to be able to channel resources to the program.

In the current MP, at least three benefits are foreseen to be added in Auxílio Brasil. They are as follows: