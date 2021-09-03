“Azul is scared and wants to hinder our recovery”, says CEO of Latam





The CEO of Latam Brazil, Jerome Cadier, reacted vocally to the insistent statements of the CEO of Azul, John Rodgerson, about the possibility of buying his rival. Latam had already been denying such speculations, but lost patience just days before the release of its Chapter 11 exit plan.

In a publication on social networks, citing an interview he gave to O Globo, Cadier says:

“I have already said a few times: the LATAM Group will emerge from the Chapter 11 process stronger, more efficient, more competitive and will continue to invest in key markets such as Brazil. Recently, those who want to hinder the exit of this process have been speculating about our future with unfounded news, talking about market consolidation, when we all know that more competition is needed so that Brazilians can fly more, with better quality, and mainly, more affordable prices.

“For this reason, I categorically reinforce: there is no intention of LATAM in disposing of the Brazilian operation. In fact, quite the opposite: we are hiring again (there will be more than 2,000 people this year), we will have more destinations in Brazil than before the pandemic (49 in all, the new ones being: Jeri, Vitória da Conquista, Comandatuba, Juazeiro do Norte and Petrolina) and we will end the year with practically 100% of our capacity recovered in the country.

“Anyone who wants to stop this is afraid. They know we will come out stronger and they don’t want to lose monopoly. Keep taking off more and more for all Brazilians. That’s what makes us fly!“

Obviously, in “who wants to stop this”, he is referring directly to Azul. In the O Globo article, there is another important speech by Cadier:

“They are minimizing the hassle and approval time. But this is Azul’s game. Make it difficult and more expensive for Latam to leave Chapter 11. Really buy it, I think they know it’s unfeasible from a deadline point of view”.

The next few pages of this book promise strong emotions. In mid-September, Latam Airlines, as a group, is expected to present to the US Court its Chapter 11 exit plan, a kind of judicial reorganization regulated by US law.



