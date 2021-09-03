Bahia registers 830 new cases of Covid-19 and 13 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 830 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.07%) growth rate and 765 recovered (+0.06%). The epidemiological bulletin this Thursday (2) also records 13 deaths. Although the deaths occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out today. Of the 1,222,427 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,192,999 are already considered recovered, 2,918 are active and 26,510 have died confirmed.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,503,880 discarded cases and 231,285 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Thursday. In Bahia, 51,883 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or visit Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 8,977,843 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 80.9% of the adult population (18 years old or more) estimated at 11,087,169. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provides detailed information on the panel https://bi.saude.ba.gov.br /vaccination/.