Banco Pan announces partnership with Luciano Huck, who will advise the board | finance

Banco Pan announced a strategic partnership with presenter Luciano Huck. He will be an advisory member of the board of directors and the marketing committee, in addition to participating in the bank’s communication campaigns. Huck will act to increase Pan’s engagement with its audience, reinforce social responsibility initiatives, in addition to intensifying the visibility of the institution’s brand.

“Luciano has a successful trajectory as a presenter and entrepreneur, with great capacity for dialogue with society and an innovative profile. Throughout his career, he became close to the most diverse social, economic and cultural realities in the country, and now he will contribute to having a dialogue that is ever closer and more adequate to the needs of our clients”, explains Carlos Eduardo Guimarães, CEO of Pan in a statement. ,

“Walking around the country, I learned a lot from Brazilians, about their joys and also their pain. I join the Pan with a complementary look in the strategic definition not only of financial products, but also of education, inclusion and creation of tools that generate more opportunities for society”, comments Huck. Before going to the Pan, he has already acted as a poster boy for other financial institutions, such as XP and Itaú.

Pan has reinforced its digital banking strategy, focusing on the C, D and E classes, and already has more than 12.5 million customers.