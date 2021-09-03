Bank watchman from Porecatu (PR) shoots a colleague and then kills himself

This Thursday morning (2), a watchman at Caixa Econômica Federal de Porecatu, in northern Paraná, was shot by coworker. Then the shooter, 43-year-old Ronaldo Alves de Araújo, took his own life. The crime happened around 7 am and it was witnessed by popular.

The agency, which is located between Presidente Castelo Branco and Presidente Kennedy streets, in the city center, already had customer queue when the trigger was fired. It is not yet known what caused the discussion.

The Military Police, Civil Police and Health ambulance were at the scene. The shot guard was identified as 53-year-old Adalton José Xavier. He was taken to the Hospital de Porecatu and then transferred to the University Hospital of Londrina for a surgical procedure.

The streets were closed off and sealed off. Ronaldo’s body was collected by the Instituto Médico Legal de Londrina.

In a statement, Caixa Econômica Federal expressed its opinion on the occurrence. Check it out in full:

CAIXA regrets what happened and informs that it is providing the necessary support and solidarity to the families of those involved. The bank clarifies that information about criminal events in its units is passed on exclusively to the police authorities, and confirms that it fully cooperates with the investigations of Organs competent bodies. Please be advised that the Porecatu/PR Agency is currently closed and the return to service is scheduled for this Friday (09/03).

