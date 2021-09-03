Barcelona ‘dispatch’ midfielder to Turkey and save up to R$30 million in salary

Out of the plans of Barcelona for the 2021-22 season, midfielder Miralem Pjanic will be loaned to Besiktas, from Turkey. The negotiation should bring more playing time to the Bosnian and free up good money from the Catalan club’s payroll.

According to the Spanish newspaper sport, Besiktas will assume between 2.5 and 3 million euros (between R$ 15 million and R$ 28 million) of Pjanic’s annual salary. Barcelona will still have to pay the rest of the approximately 8 million euros (R$ 49 million) of the Bosnian’s annual salaries.

The possibility of getting rid of much of Pjanic’s salary was the differential for the loan to Besiktas. Other interested clubs, such as youth and Fiorentina, were not willing to bear such a significant part of the player’s earnings.

Barcelona will still have to look for a new deal if they don’t want the Bosnian team for the 2022-23 season. This is because the loan to Besiktas lasts only one season and there is no stipulated purchase option. The 31-year-old midfielder has a contract with the Catalan club for three more seasons.

This Thursday, Pjanic is on his way to Turkey to sign his loan agreement with Besiktas. The negotiation is possible since, unlike the main leagues in Europe, the transfer window for Turkish football only closes next Wednesday (8).

Pjanic was signed from Juventus in September 2020 for 60 million euros (BRL 369 million), but was unable to make a name for himself at Barcelona. He played 30 games, being used mainly as a reserve, and did not score goals or provide assists. He has not played in any of Barça’s three games this season.