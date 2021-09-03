Best basic cell phone to buy for less than R$800 | September 2021

Highlight of each cell phone

LG K41s — Lots of Cameras and Good Battery Samsung Galaxy A10s — The best basics of the brand LG K22 Plus — Lots of storage for little Samsung Galaxy A01 Core — Android Go with lots of memory LG K22 — Basic with good configuration

Search for cell phone in another price range?

Here you can check out the best entry-level cell phone to buy available in the national market. If the money is short or if you don’t want to invest expensively in cell phones, we list here the models that offer performance in the right measure. Entry-level phones usually fall short on camera or struggle to run heavier games, but they can handle common everyday apps like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. If this is your focus when choosing a new device, check it out the best options for less than BRL 800. The guide is constantly updated, always aiming to gather here the best options in the entry segment. Bearing in mind that prices vary frequently, so some model may end up slipping out of the price range a little, but this normalizes over time.

BEST CELL PHONE

LG K41s

It’s complicated to find currently uA good cell phone for less than R$800. The K41s costs a little more than that, but it’s worth investing a few extra bucks on it. LG’s basics have good hardware and memory, plus a full camera set with ultra-wide, macro and another lens for depth. It also delivers good autonomy, and is not behind models with larger batteries. Its successor, the K52, is already available on the market, but is currently costing almost R$1,000. Now if R$800 is really your limit, the K22 or Galaxy A01 Core would be the best alternative.

6

Hardware 3.2

Cost benefit LG K41S To compare

OTHER OPTIONS

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core

Want a cheaper alternative to LG K41s? The Galaxy A01 Core is the only one on our list with Android Go, but unlike others with the more limited version of the little robot, we have 2 GB of RAM here. It already comes with version 10 of the system and promises a more fluid experience than others from Samsung with the same amount of memory and One UI interface. Don’t expect a high quality screen, lots of cameras or battery life for more than a day. The Galaxy A01 Core’s focus, as its name suggests, is to offer only the essentials. If you’re not into Android Go, or are looking for a little more advanced hardware, we’ve listed other LG phones below that are more affordable than the K41s.

5.1

Hardware 3.4

Cost benefit Samsung Galaxy A01 Core To compare

LG K22

The K22 also has Android 10, but different from the A01 Core, this one is not the Go Edition version, but the same one you find on the K41s. Exit the MediaTek processor used by Samsung in its basic and enter the Snapdragon 215. The amount of RAM and storage is the same as the A01 Core. The LG K22 brings dual sensor camera with superior resolution and macro camera, in addition to larger screen with good resolution. In our list we also include the Plus version, which is basically the same device, but has 64GB storage instead of 32GB, plus 1GB more RAM to ensure more fluidity with Android.

6.4

Hardware 4.3

Cost benefit LG K22 To compare

LG K22 Plus

And speaking of Korean, let’s repeat her cell phone mentioned earlier. We are talking about the K22 Plus which is nothing more than the K22 with more RAM and twice as much storage. If you are looking for a cell phone for less than R$ 800 with 64 GB of internal memory, then you already know which one to buy. Otherwise, it’s the same smartphone in size, screen, cameras and battery. The good thing about having 3GB of RAM is that you won’t suffer from Android slowdowns, especially when LG’s software has better optimization and works well on more basic phones. It’s a shame that the Plus version also ran out of fingerprint sensors.

6.5

Hardware 4.3

Cost benefit LG K22 Plus To compare

Samsung Galaxy A10s

If you’re looking for a basic Samsung phone for less than R$800 and it’s not a very old model or with Android Go, then the situation is complicated for you. With inflation, everything is approaching R$1,000, and the most affordable brand at around R$800 and that does not disappoint is the Galaxy A10s. It’s not as good as the K41s, but if you’re not into LG cell phones, then the A10s would be the best alternative for just over R$800. the camera’s portrait mode hits better than the K41s. However, with the A10s you will have worse cameras, lower performance and less fluid system.

6.1

Hardware 4

Cost benefit Samsung Galaxy A10s To compare

Which one to buy?