Best tablet between R$1,000 and R$2,500 to buy | TudoCeular Guide

TudoCelular has been preparing several guides to help you choose your next cell phone to buy, in addition to other interesting electronics. And of course we couldn’t forget about tablets. We’ve already listed the best premium models and also the basic ones that cost less than R$1,000, which you can check on the links below. The models below are the best options found in the domestic market between R$ 1 thousand and 2.5 thousand, for those who want a more advanced model, but who are not willing to pay dearly for a tablet.





The tablet market is currently quite tepid, without major releases, but it is still possible to find interesting options for every type of consumer. And as we do in all guides, we are always looking for the most cost-effective products. Models are listed in order of price and this can change with constantly varying offers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung recently renewed its line of mid-range tablets and the A7 is the most affordable of them. The model features an updated design with thinner edges and a screen that occupies 80% of the front area. The multimedia experience has been enhanced with the addition of two more speakers, for a total of four sound outputs with Dolby Atmos support. It features an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Samsung has also improved the cameras and increased the battery compared to the older model in the Galaxy A line.

Positive T1085

Positivo also operates in the segment of intermediate tablets and a model that has recently arrived on the market is the T1085, a tablet with a 10-inch screen and a reinforced body for resistance to falls, in addition to IP54 certification. This ensures that it is more resistant to liquids than other tablets without any protection. On the technical sheet we have an octa-core processor, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. It supports Wi-Fi 5 GHz and has a mini HDMI port to be connected to the TV. There’s a 5 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera, all of which are powered by a 7,000 mAh battery. The operating system is Android 9 Pie.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A SM-T510N

Tired of tablet with small screen? How about the Samsung T510? It features a 10.1-inch screen for those who need more space to study, work or play. It is a 2019 model that is cost-effective for the set delivered. Its screen has a higher resolution for a sharper and more immersive image. The sound is also better than the others mentioned, and here we have Dolby Atmos, with a three-dimensional effect. If you plan to let your kids use the tablet, the T510 has Kids Home, which is a space that limits functionality for little ones. Performance is better thanks to octa-core processor with 2GB of RAM. Its storage is 32 GB and card accepts.

Samsung Galaxy Tab AS Pen SM-P205N

If you are looking for even more productivity on the tablet, having Samsung’s S Pen can be a great differentiator. It works the same as the Galaxy Note line and even carries the same IP68 certification for protection against water and dust. Of course you will end up paying more to have the pen in exchange for a smaller screen compared to the previous tablet. The processor here is also octa-core, but it comes with 3 GB of RAM. The 32GB of internal space can be expanded with a MicroSD card up to 512GB. And because it’s smaller, the battery is also reduced with just 4,200 mAh, but it still handles several hours of use.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A SM-T515N

Enjoyed the T510, but missed the 4G connection? So it’s the T515 you’re looking for. It has the same design and configuration, this being — the 4G connection — the only difference between the two. And even if you use the tablet more away from home with mobile data, its 6,150 mAh battery manages to yield all day with ease. Its user experience is similar to that of the brand’s recent smartphones, due to Samsung’s modified Android that comes with the same One UI interface. The Tab A 10.1 also integrates with other products of the brand, being a good one for those who are already thinking about having a smart home and connected with SmartThings.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite