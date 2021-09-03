BH stores will have discounts of up to 70% starting this Friday; see which ones – Economy

Street stores, supermarkets and malls are among the participants (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) This Friday (3/9) Brazil Week begins, one that aims to move the country’s economy. During the campaign, the trade in goods and services will offer special discounts to customers. Promotions run until September 13th.

According to the Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of Minas Gerais (Fecomrcio MG), which is an official supporter of the action in the state, the initiative promoted by the federal government, through the Special Secretariat for Social Communication, in partnership with retail companies from all over Brazil.

The Belo Horizonte Shopkeepers Board (CDL/BH), responsible for the action in the capital of Minas Gerais, also encourages merchants to participate in the campaign and believes that it can act as a warm-up for the upcoming commemorative dates.

“The idea is to encourage the retailer to carry out promotions during the period, offering products to the consumer at special prices. As we are living in a moment of recovery, with the advance of vaccination and the flexibility of economic activities, we believe that this event will bring even greater breath for the merchant. Furthermore, it works as a warm-up for dates like Children’s Day, Black Friday and Christmas,” said the president of the Belo Horizonte Shopkeepers Board (CDL/BH), Marcelo de Souza e Silva.

According to Marcelo, the last two editions of Semana Brasil were positive, with great support from the retail, commerce and services sectors. “They were actions with great returns, even in 2020, with the pandemic, consumers were able to make excellent acquisitions, with discounts that reached up to 70%. For this year, we also have good expectations”.

See participating establishments in Belo Horizonte:

Virtual stores will also be able to participate in the discount week and CDL/BH is promoting the action at the entity’s Clube de Vantagens. “At Clube de Vantagens, members can show their product to hundreds of consumers freely and widely. For this action, it will be one more channel that associated store owners can use to leverage sales with expressive discounts,” said the director.

