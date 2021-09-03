Bolsonaro: Is inflation complicated? Yes. Is gasoline high? Yes.

President Jair Bolsonaro receives an invitation from the Operational Demonstration to be held on the occasion of Operation Formosa 2021 (Photo: Marcos Corrêa/PR)

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said he recognized that inflation “is complicated” in the country, as well as the price of fuel is high. Bolsonaro attributed the high prices to quarantine policies to contain the spread of the new coronavirus in the country.

“The whole world is suffering from inflation, consequences of the ‘stay at home’ policy”, justified the president.

Contrary to what Bolsonaro defended, inflation has been pushed up by the increase in the prices of food products – pressured by the favorable exchange rate for exports, expansion of supply with emergency aid and crop failures – as well as by the price of fuels and oil products. vulnerable to changes in the international value of the barrel.

“Adding all this together, we still have the problem of the biggest water shortage crisis in the last 91 years, which affects energy generation. As if the energy generation problems were not enough, in 2012, Mrs. Dilma Rousseff decided to do a good deed and reduced the price of electricity by 20%. Its popularity was up there, but it unbalanced the issue of companies in the sector”, said Bolsonaro defending the readjustments.

