Bolsonaro: Let’s hope ‘STF common sense’ not to ‘deliver Brazil to the Indian’

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, 2, he hopes that some minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) asks for views on the issue of the timeframe and “sit on the process”.

“We expect common sense from the STF, or we are going to hand Brazil over to the Indian”, declared the Chief Executive in a live broadcast on social networks, noting that a decision contrary to the timeframe has the potential to “end with the agribusiness”.

The time frame thesis can establish the promulgation of the Constitution as a watershed for the demarcation of indigenous lands. If the question is considered valid by the Supreme, the original tribes will have to prove that they were in the lands demanded on the date of the promulgation of the Magna Carta – October 5, 1988 -, which specialists consider a challenge that is sometimes insurmountable and harmful to the indigenous people.

PGR

Considered an ally of the Planalto Palace, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, presented this Thursday a statement against the time frame and pointed to possible human rights violations, should the thesis gain the approval of the STF.

See too

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Juliana Bonde reveals that she was threatened with rape by assailants

+ Porn actor found dead in highway ditch

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach