Bolsonaro passed control of the crack to children after discovering the betrayal of his ex-wife, says ex-employee

Marcelo Luiz Nogueira dos Santos, former employee of the Bolsonaro family, said that President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) had transferred to Flávio and Carlos the command of the alleged corruption scheme in the offices of both after discovering that he was betrayed by his then wife, the lawyer Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle.

In an interview with Metrópoles portal, Nogueira said that Bolsonaro asked for separation after discovering that his then wife was cheating on him with his security guard, military firefighter Luiz Cláudio Teixeira, who was escorting the family in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the former advisor, Ana Cristina was responsible for collecting the cracks in Flávio’s and Carlos’ offices. However, he left the “function” after breaking up with Bolsonaro.

After the separation, on August 6, 2007, Nogueira was removed from his position as advisor. He would have then gone on to work at Ana Cristina’s law firm. The former advisor also says that he was contacted by Jair Bolsonaro, who would have asked him to move to Ana Cristina’s house, to take care of Jair Renan, who was 9 at the time.

Nogueira accepted the proposal and worked as Ana Cristina’s domestic servant until 2009, when she moved to Norway, where she remarried Norwegian Jan Raymond Hansen. Although he stopped working for the family, Nogueira claimed to have become friends with Ana Cristina, to the point of going to visit her in Europe.

This year, he would have had a fight with Ana Cristina and revealed in an interview to the website Metrópoles details of the split scheme in the offices of Flávio and Carlos.

