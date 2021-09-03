Bolsonaro sanctions amendment to the Patent Law – News

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned this Wednesday (02/09) the amendment to the Industrial Property Law. The law provides for the compulsory licensing of patents or patent applications in cases of declaration of national or international emergency or recognition of a state of public calamity nationwide.

The current Industrial Property Law (Law 9,279/96) already provides in its article 71, compulsory licensing in cases of national emergency or public interest. The change only expands the range of legal hypotheses for compulsory licensing and provides that it can also be adopted in cases of public calamity nationwide.

The government may allow, in exceptional cases, the compulsory licensing of patents, in public health emergencies. However, the owner of a certain compulsory licensed patent receives an indemnity payment.

Compulsory licensing can only be determined by the Government if the patent holder refuses or is unable to meet the local need. This means that compulsory licensing does not apply to the current circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, as there are currently no supply problems from international laboratories.

The Law amendment brought some changes in the procedure. Now, the remuneration of the patent owner is 1.5% of the net sale price and can be adjusted according to each case. The change also determines that the Executive must previously present a list of patents that may be subject to compulsory licensing.

Bolsonaro, however, vetoed the provision that forced the patent owner to transfer know-how and provide supplies of medicines and vaccines. The government claims that this would discourage investment.