BOMB! Cristiano Ronaldo’s number at United, Corinthians ‘problem’ and Flamengo’s legion in the national team

The world of sport has thunderous news this Thursday (2). It’s the ESPN.com.br brings the best that happened.

At the Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the 7 shirt. The English club informed that the Portuguese star will continue wearing the “iconic” number of his 1st time at Old Trafford, between 2003 and 2009. He will make his debut for the red devils against Newcastle, on the 11th, at 11 am (GMT), with broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

At the Corinthians, Willian still seems far from making his first match with the alvinegra shirt since he announced his return. Without acting for four months, the attacking midfielder is out of rhythm and is unlikely to be available to Sylvinho against the Youth, on Tuesday (9), by the brazilian. However, the possibility of him being related has not been ruled out.

At Brazilian Team, which enters the field soon against the Chile, for the qualifiers for the world Cup 2022, coach Tite will promote changes in the starting line-up and may cast a legion of athletes who play or have links with the Flamengo, such as Vinicius Jr. and Paquetá, Gávea’s offspring who now operate in Europe, in addition to Gabigol and Everton.

See the main news this Thursday (2):

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear jersey 7, announces Manchester United

Corinthians will have ‘problem’ to overcome before having Willian on the field at Brasileirão

Di María reveals when he was very surprised by Cristiano Ronaldo and shoots Richarlison for provocations: ‘Deserved it’

Brazilian national team: Kleberson says what hinders Neymar the most, cites up to R10 and shoots: ‘That’s why people may not have affection’

Brazilian national team: Tite rehearses changes and plans ‘Legion of Flamengo’ in the starting lineup, says website

US Open: Tsitsipas rebuts Murray and Zverev’s criticisms for going to the bathroom, says boos are from those who haven’t played at a high level and shoots: ‘It’s my needs’

Flamengo: Bandeira gets appeal and suspends voting that prevented him from running for elections at the club, says website