Brad Pitt Questions Child Custody Court Decision with Angelina Jolie: “Bad for Kids”; know details

Another chapter of the legal fight between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie happened this Wednesday (1). The actor’s defense attorneys filed a motion with the California Supreme Court, challenging the decision to remove Judge John Ouderkirk from the custody case of the former couple’s six children.

In July of this year, Ouderkirk ruled in Pitt’s favor — however, he was disqualified in the same month, after the court found that the magistrate did not detail his professional and financial relationship with the actor’s lawyers. Furthermore, he would not have revealed that he had worked with the star’s defense on other occasions in the past.

In August 2020, Jolie asked that the judge be replaced because he maintained a “current, ongoing and recurring relationship” with her ex-husband’s legal team. At the time, the actress also claimed that the relationship between the professionals would raise doubts about the impartiality of the sentences.

Raoul Felder, a celebrity divorce attorney, explained to Hollywood Life at the time what the court’s decision meant. “There’s going to be a new judge… He didn’t do anything criminal or accept money. It simply means that you omitted certain things that you should not have omitted, and as a result, a reasonable person might object to your objectivity in the case. And that’s what it’s about, because the law leans back in these cases to ensure justice for both. It could be the beginning of the case, the beginning of the custody battle and it could create chaos, depending on how far you go.”, he said.

Ouderkirk’s departure was a great victory for the actress. However, People magazine reported that the star counterattacked and requested that the decision be revised. “Disqualifying Judge John Ouderkirk sets a precedent for disqualification claims at any time during a case, even if the claimant has long been informed of the alleged reasons given for such action. The measure raises serious questions if the systemtemporary trial is a viable option”, challenged the defense attorneys of the Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood star.

Pitt’s attorney, Theodore J. Boutrous Jr, gave an interview to US CNN and commented on the magistrate’s withdrawal: “The decision of the lower court — which removed Ouderkirk from the case — is bad for the children and bad for the overburdened California justice system.”

In return, Jolie’s defense team sent a statement to People, contesting the star’s ex-husband’s request: “Judge Ouderkirk’s ethical violation, taken together with the information disclosed regarding his recent professional relationships with Pitt’s advisers, can cause anyone, aware of all the facts, to have doubts about the judge’s ability to be impartial. . Disqualification is necessary”.

Hollywood actors fight intensely in court for the right to custody of their six children. In May, the judge granted Pitt the right to joint custody of his children: Pax, 17; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 14; and twins Vivienne and Knox, aged 12. Maddox, aged 19, was not included in the process because he was of legal age.

Page Six had revealed that John Ouderkirk, hired by the former couple to oversee the case, made the decision after reviewing accounts from several witnesses, including statements from social workers who interviewed the heirs. Despite this, the Associated Press said Angelina accused the judge of not granting her a “fair trial” for not allowing Pax, Zahara and Shiloh to testify, since in California teenagers aged 14 and over are allowed to share theirs. reports at hearings, if they feel comfortable.

The stars began dating in 2006, and were married eight years later in an intimate ceremony in 2014. The divorce announcement came after two years in 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences.”