Brad Pitt says Angelina Jolie beating him in court is a “technical error”

Brad Pitt is getting back at your ex after Angelina Jolie emerge victorious in your nasty custody battle.

The new chapter in the court battle comes after the star told Radar that his legal team “will continue to do what is legally necessary based on detailed findings of what is best for kids.”

Now, according to the page six, Pitt’s lawyers filed documents at the California Supreme Court this Wednesday (1st) asking for a review on custody of Pitt and Jolie’s children.

The couple fights for the right to custody of their five underage children: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and the twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.

According to his lawyers, the actor argues that Jolie should not have obtained full custody of the former couple’s children. According to them, the victory of the star of eternal it is the result of a technical error by the temporary judge.

The judge John W. Ouderkirk awarded Pitt joint custody of their five minor children in May 2021. But two months later, a California appeals court disqualified Ouderkirk in the former couple’s divorce case.

According to the court, he did not disclose his business dealings with Pitt’s lawyers.

Brad Pitt’s representatives are now saying that Ouderkirk’s mistake is not material, despite the fact that it entails a conflict of interest. The documents also claim that Jolie was looking for any possible reason to remove the judge from the case.

“We are seeking review in the California Supreme Court because the temporary judge, who was appointed and repeatedly renewed by both sides, was unduly disqualified after providing a detailed, fact-based custody decision after a lengthy legal process with numerous witnesses and experts ,” Pitt’s legal representatives said in a statement.

When Ouderkirk was thrown out of the case, a spokesman for the actor’s legal team gave the following statement:

“The appeals court decision was based on a matter of technical procedure. The facts have not changed. There is an extraordinary amount of factual evidence that has led the judge – and the many experts who testified – to come to a clear conclusion about what is in the best interests of children. We will continue to do what is legally necessary based on detailed findings of what is best for children,” they added.

Pitt and Jolie were together for 12 years, but only got married 10 years after living together. The actress was the one who ended the marriage, supposedly after a nervous outburst by her husband in front of their children.