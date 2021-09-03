brasiliense bets on the internet and wins R$ 154.8 thousand

posted on 09/02/2021 4:34 PM / updated on 09/02/2021 4:35 PM



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DA Press)

A gambler from the Federal District went close to becoming a millionaire, but still won big. He hit five of the six dozen drawn this Wednesday (1st/9) in the contest 2405 of Mega-Sena. For having missed a number, he lost the R$27,603,547.93 prize, but for having corrected the corner of Mega, he will receive R$154,808.90.

He made a simple game of six tens, worth R$4.50. The minimum bet on the internet, however, is R$30, which can be used in several modalities. Remember that the mathematical chance of hitting Mega’s six numbers with a single bet is one in 50,063,860. To take the corner, the probability is one in 154,518. The court is one in 2,322.

The numbers drawn in the 2405 contest were: 21-38-48-49-53-59. Nobody got the six dozen right and the prize accumulated. Another 17 tickets throughout Brazil also hit the corner. The court had 2,630 winning bets, with a prize of R$ 1,513.61.

The next Mega-Sena contest is 2406, with a draw scheduled for 20:00 on Saturday (4/9). Caixa’s expectation is that R$ 40 million will be distributed to those who hit the six dozen. Bets can be placed until 7pm on Saturday at lotteries or on the Caixa website.