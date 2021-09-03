Brazil beats Colombia for the 2nd round of the South American volleyball | volleyball

With Adriano, 19, as a starter, the men’s volleyball team beat Colombia, this Thursday, by 3 sets to 0 (25/20, 25/22 and 25/21), in the second round of the South American Championship, in Brasilia. The young pointer was summoned for the first time. Of the pointers that competed in the Tokyo Olympics, only Lucarelli now competes in the competition in the capital.

This Friday, for the third round, Peru will face Argentina at 4:30 pm. At 19:00, Brazil plays against Chile. SportTV 2 broadcasts both matches.

+ See the South American men’s volleyball table

1 of 2 Adriano attacks Colombia in the South American match — Photo: William Lucas/Inovafoto/CBV Adriano attacks in the game against Colombia, for the South American — Photo: William Lucas/Inovafoto/CBV

The Brazilian coach is betting on the renewal of the group. The squad has seven Olympic players: setters Bruninho and Fernando Cachopa, the opposite Alan, pointer Lucarelli, centrals Lucão and Isac, and libero Thales. In addition to them, Abouba, João Rafael, Vaccari, Adriano, Flávio, Cledenilson and Maique were called up. Of the players that make up the fourth-placed team at the Tokyo Olympics, Wallace and Maurício Borges left the selection, and Leal had to go to Cuba to resolve bureaucratic issues, according to coach Renan.

In the first set, the balance continued until the first half, with the Brazilians opening up to two points of advantage. The Colombians are coached by Brazilian coach Jorge Schmidt, three-time Superliga champion. Brazil started with Bruninho, Adriano, Lucarelli, Isac and Lucão, Alan and Tales. In a serve by João Rafael that scratched the net and fell on the Colombian court, Brazil ended the first set by 25/20.

The Colombians opened 4/1 in the second set, in a counterattack, through the exit, of the opposite Agamez, 2.08m. In a blockade on Adriano, Colombia made 6/3. Lucão left everything the same on 9/9 in a blockade and, again, in another blockade, he put Brazil ahead (12/11). From there, the selection led the partial. In a blockade by Abouba, who had just entered, in Piza, the Brazilians scored 25/22. It was the fourth blocking point for the selection in the second set.

2 of 2 Alan attacking in the match against Colombia, for the South American — Photo: William Lucas/Inovafoto/CBV Alan in attack in the match against Colombia, for the South American — Photo: William Lucas/Inovafoto/CBV

The third partial had new 4/1 from Colombia. Better at the ends, Brazil scored 12/9 in an attack by Lucarelli facing a triple block. Alan blocked Mendoza to leave the selection with 11/15. The selection opened for 20/14, but the Colombians reacted (Brazil 20/17), after two mistakes in attack combinations from Bruninho to Flávio. But the advantage was enough for the victory: 25/21.

After the match, Colombian players joined Brazilians. Some took pictures with Lucarelli and Isaac.

Colombians take pictures with Brazilians after a game for the South American volleyball