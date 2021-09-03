Brazil dominates China and wins unprecedented gold in goalball in Tokyo | paralympics

The gold, finally, is in Brazilian hands. This Friday, Brazil ignored any pressure to plant its feet for the first time on the Paralympic top. In a perfect performance, they beat China 7-2 and secured the title at the Tokyo Games. Leomon and Parazinho, three times each, and Romário led the team to victory and the gold medal in the Paralympics.

China 2 x 7 Brazil goals in the Men’s Goalball Final – Tokyo Paralympics

Brazil leaves Japan with an almost perfect campaign. There were six victories and only one defeat. Owner of two world titles, the team, finally, reaches the medal that was missing. Gold, then, joins London 2012 silver and Rio 2016 bronze in the Brazilian team’s gallery of achievements.

Brazil almost opened the scoreboard early on. Parazinho shot hard, the Chinese defense made the first save, but the ball was going in when Yang managed to save over the line. But it was a balanced start. The Chinese also pressed, with a good range of pitches. Six minutes from the end of the first half, a new chance for the Brazilians, with Lai saving again on the line.

China still had a good chance soon after, but it was Brazil who opened the count. Romário, in a beautiful shot, scored 1-0 with just over two minutes to the end of the first half. There was time for more. Parazinho expanded with a shot in the middle, opening 2-0 in the final stretch of the partial.

Back on the court, it didn’t take long for Brazil to expand. After a Chinese penalty, Leomon converted and scored 3-0. The Chinese responded in the same way, decreasing with Yang shortly thereafter. But with just under ten minutes to go, Leomon expanded in one shot, scoring 4-1.

Yang went down again when shooting in the corner of the Brazilian goal. The Brazilian team knew it could not make room for the Chinese reaction. Parazinho, then, let go of his arm and counted on the deflection in the Chinese defense so that the ball came in slowly: 5-2. Paralympic.

China, then, went to despair. He forced Parazinho to make two good saves in the final stretch. The Brazilian player had one more chance to expand, with a new penalty, but wasted it. It wasn’t so much missed. From there, the team kept pace and held back the Chinese attacks. Parazinho himself raised the score and secured gold in Tokyo in the end: 7 to 2.