Brazil earns unprecedented gold in men’s goalball

The Brazilian men’s team won the unprecedented gold medal in goalball by beating China by 7-2 in the final of the Paralympics in Tokyo, this Friday. Two-time world champions in 2014 and 2018, the team has now achieved its first Paralympic consecration.

Brazil had gone to the podium in the last editions of the Paralympics, winning a silver (London-2012) and a bronze (Rio-2016), and will now be crowned in Japan with a gold medal on its chest. For that, he had a great performance in the final. Leomon and Parazinho scored three times each, with Romário also scoring his goal.

In the group stage, Brazil had a good campaign. In the first game, the team beat Lithuania with a capital victory by 11 to 2. In the following matches, the team defeated Algeria and Japan, losing only to the United States. Then, they faced Turkey in the quarterfinals and won 9-4. In the semifinal, they faced Lithuania again and won the confrontation 9-5.

In the end

The match started with the teams trying to impose themselves to open up the advantage. The Chinese trio on court had difficulty in two Brazilian balls, which offered a lot of danger to the goal. Mingyao Hu gave Parazinho work, who made a great save. With two minutes to go in the first half, Romário opened the scoring with a difficult ball in the left corner of the goal.

In the sequence, Parazinho hit a great ball, breaking China’s defense, in the middle of two opponents, and swung the net again for Brazil: 2-0.

At the beginning of the second half, the selection took a penalty with Leomon, who scored the third goal of the match and increased the Brazilian advantage on the scoreboard. Mingyuan Yang slowed with a goal for the Chinese side, but Leomon didn’t make it easy and scored his second goal in the game, Brazil’s fourth. Right after the Brazilian goal, Mingyuan Yang hit a great ball and scored the second goal for China.

Parazinho hit the net in Brazil’s fifth goal with a deep ball, and helped the national team take another step in their quest for gold. China, on the other hand, insisted on attacking, but stopped at the feet of Parazinho, who made incredible saves.

Brazil scored the sixth goal in a penalty with Leomon, with four minutes to go, making life difficult for the Chinese. Parazinho managed to defend a series of important attacks, and China, needing the victory, went for all or nothing.

With dangerous diagonals, the opponents sought to overcome the defense of the Brazilian team, which ended the match without conceding another goal. Parazinho still sealed the victory with another goal, with less than five seconds to go. Thus, the Brazilian team won with a score of 7-2 and became Paralympic champion.

Thus, it secured Brazil’s 20th gold medal in Tokyo, leaving the delegation to one of equaling the gold record achieved at the London Paralympics in 2012.