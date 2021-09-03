Brazil loses from the US and will dispute the bronze in women’s sitting volleyball in the Paralympics | paralympics

The Brazilians tried, but saw the dream of the unprecedented Paralympics final stop in the strong blockade of the Americans. This Friday, Brazil lost the United States by 3 sets to 0 in the women’s seated volleyball semifinal – partial 25/19, 25/11 and 25/23. Bronze at Rio 2016, the Brazilians will still have the chance to repeat the result at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, on Saturday, at 4:30 am (GMT).

Best moments of Brazil 0 x 3 USA in women’s seated volleyball semifinal – Tokyo Paralympics

Current Paralympic champions and world runners-up, the Americans were again the barrier in the path of Brazil, which was undefeated in Tokyo. The continental rivals were also the Brazilians’ executioners in the semifinals of Rio 2016 and in the final of the Parapan American Games.

There were 14 American blocks that made the difference, in addition to the powerful attacks of Heather Erickson and Jillian Williams, the game’s highest scorers with nine hits each. Nathalie Silva was the highest scorer in Brazil, with six hits.

The opponent of the bronze dispute will leave the clash between China and Canada this Friday.

The game started very balanced, with both teams right at the turn of the ball. But the Brazilian mistakes started to weigh, and the United States opened 11 to 8. Brazil tried a reaction, but again made many mistakes, mainly “lifting”, lack of taking the buttocks off the ground during the attack or the block. The Americans closed the first set in another mistake by Brazil, a touch on Jani’s net.

The United States grew and mounted a strong blockade that stopped the Brazilian four times to open 9-0. The Brazilians tried a reaction and reduced the disadvantage to 12 to 6. That was when Erickson entered a streak of serves and pulled the American dash (19 to 6). The Brazilians saved three set points, but it was too late, and the United States closed the partial in a service error by Jani: 25 to 11.