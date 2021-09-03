Brazil notifies 776 new covid deaths in the last 24 hours; moving average of victims is 628 – Health

With 776 new deaths per Covid-19 notified in the last 24 hours, the moving average of victims of the disease in Brazil arrived this Thursday, 2, the 628. It is the lowest level of the index since December 28 last year, when the mark was at 617. In addition to representing a 23% drop in the moving average of deaths compared to two weeks ago.

In all, the country already counts 582,004 victims and 20,830,712 covid-19 positive diagnoses. In the last 24 hours, 27,040 new cases of the disease were registered. As a result, the moving average of cases dropped 26% from two weeks ago and now stands at 22,196.

The daily data of the pandemic in Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 19,775,873 people are recovered from covid-19.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.