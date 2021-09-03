Brazil registers 26,280 new cases and 764 covid deaths







Relatives visit grave of relative who died of covid-19 in Manaus cemetery 05/08/2021 REUTERS/Bruno Kelly Photo: Reuters

Brazil registered more 764 deaths and 26,280 new covid-19 cases in the last 24-hour period, according to data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) released this Thursday (2).

With the data, the country reaches the 581,914 deaths and 20,830,495 contagions since the start of the pandemic of the new coronavirus in Brazil, in March 2020.

The national lethality rate remains stable at 2.8%, with Rio de Janeiro continuing with the highest rate, with 5.5%, followed by São Paulo (3.4%), Amazonas (3.2%) and Pernambuco (3.2%).

The daily numbers maintain the downward trend in both deaths and contagions in recent weeks, despite still being at high levels. The seven-day moving averages of deaths and cases continue to fall and stand at 621 and 21,991, respectively.

In all, seven states in the country have already surpassed the mark of 1 million infections, with São Paulo leading the ranking, with 4,275,258. Next appear Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Bahia, Santa Catarina and Rio de Janeiro.

Regarding deaths, São Paulo is also the first state on the list, with 146,179 victims, while Rio de Janeiro appears in second position, with 62,774 deaths, followed by Minas Gerais (53,167), Paraná (37,614) and Rio Grande do South (34,268).