Brazil wins unprecedented gold medal in goalball at the Paralympics

Brazil won an unprecedented gold medal in goalball at the Paralympic Games. This Friday, the men’s team thrashed China 7-2, in Tokyo. The goals of the title were scored by the team captain, Romário (1), Parazinho (3) and Leomon (3).

The men’s team, which is two-time world champions, just hadn’t won the gold medal in the Paralympic Games. Brazilians already had a silver in London-2012 and a bronze in Rio-2016.

In the group stage, Brazil had three victories and one defeat by the United States. In the quarterfinals, the Brazilians beat Turkey before overcoming Lithuania in the semifinals, who took the bronze medal after beating the United States 10-7 in the dispute for third place.

This is the 20th Brazilian gold medal in the Japanese capital. Now, there is only one left for the country to equal the best gold medal mark in a single edition. The record of 21 gold was reached in London.

Brazil’s golden campaign in Tokyo had six victories and only one defeat. In the preliminary round, the Brazilians thrashed Lithuania (11 to 2) – gold at the Rio 2016 Games – in their debut. The only stumbling block came after losing to the US (8 to 6). The third game of the first phase was the triumph against Algeria (10 to 4). The team closed the competition’s qualifying by passing through Japan (8 to 3). In the quarterfinals, the green and yellow team eliminated Turkey (9 to 4) and, in the semifinals, dispatched Lithuania (9 to 5).

In addition to the gold medal in men’s goalball, Brazil rose to the highest place on the podium in Japan with: Nathan Torquato (parataekwondo in the K44 class up to 61kg), Gabriel Geraldo (50m backstroke and 200m freestyle in the S2 class), Talisson Glock (400m free in class S6), Alessandro Silva (disc release in class F11), Beth Gomes (disc release in class F52), Claudiney Batista (disc release in class F56), Alana Maldonado (judo in class under 70kg), Mariana D’Andrea (weightlifting in the 73kg category), Gabriel Bandeira (100m butterfly in class S14), Carol Santiago (100m breaststroke, 50m and 100m freestyle in class S12), Wendell Belarmino (50m in class S11), Silvânia Costa (jump in distance in class T11), Petrucio Ferreira (100m in class T47), Yeltsin Jacques (1,500m and 5,000m in class T11) and Wallace dos Santos (shot put in class F55).