Brazilian KC-390 jet launches Colombian paratroopers with dogs in training

Image: Brazilian Air Force





The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) Multimission aircraft, the KC-390 Millennium, performed last Tuesday, August 31, the launch of paratroopers of the Colombian Air Force (FAC).

On board the plane, 13 soldiers and two dogs trained to act in war scenarios were launched through the aircraft’s side doors, in free jumping. The flight took place in the region of Palanquero, Colombia, in the FAM-FIT module, acronym for Familiarization Flight (FAM) and Forces Integration Training (FIT).

According to loadmaster From the plane, Petty Officer Otoniel Elias dos Reis, this step is essential for foreign military personnel to be familiarized with the region and to know the procedures and peculiarities of the aircraft.

Image: Brazilian Air Force





“It is very important to share launching and security and defense doctrines with friendly troops, especially when we have military personnel from other countries involved”, highlighted the Petty Officer.

The launch is part of the International Exercise Cooperación VII, which aims to improve the strengths and operational skills of the members of the System of Cooperation of the American Air Forces (SICOFAA), in addition to becoming the ideal space for the exchange of experiences, methods, tactics and knowledge for the effective development of firefighting operations, aeromedical evacuations and search and rescue.

The first parachute launch on the KC-390 Millennium took place in December 2020, when soldiers from the Brazilian Army’s Parachute Infantry Brigade (Bda Inf Pqdt) were launched. The training was carried out for members who participated in the Operational Exercise Culminating, which took place in the state of Louisiana, in the United States (USA).

The plane also dropped paratroopers during the Culminating Exercise, flying in conjunction with US Air Force (USAF) C-17 and C-130 aircraft in February this year. The mission was a milestone in the KC-390 development project, as the aircraft had the opportunity to operate, fulfilling all the outlined objectives, with military transport aircraft already established and used in combat scenarios around the world.

Brazilian Air Force Information





