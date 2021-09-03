Brazilian Swimming closes gala performance at Paralympics with record for podiums and new stars | paralympics

Brazil had Wendell Belarmino’s bronze medal as the last day of swimming at the Paralympics Aquatic Center in Tokyo and consolidated at the end of its participation the best campaign in history for total achievements.
The country’s swimmers totaled 23 medals, including eight gold, five silver and ten bronze. In total, they surpassed the 19 medals of Rio 2016 and Beijing 2008 and 14 of London 2012, although in the British edition they achieved more golds (9).
The event in the Japanese capital also marked the retirement of the country’s greatest Paralympic athlete of all time, Daniel Dias, who said goodbye with three bronze medals to boast 27 podiums in his career – including 14 gold. He will be the standard bearer at the closing ceremony.
Daniel could only further increase his gallery because of the general reclassification promoted by the IPC (International Paralympic Committee) in 2019, which relocated several less physically compromised swimmers from the S6 class to his, the S5.
But the farewell of its biggest star also led to the emergence of other names that will carry Brazil in the next World Championships and Paralympics.
Among them Gabriel Araújo, from Minas Gerais, only 19 years old, the S2 class dancer who won two golds and one silver in his competitions and spread charisma in Tokyo…
…or his São Paulo namesake Gabriel Bandeira, who joined the Paralympic movement less than two years ago to bring a gold, two silvers and a bronze to Japan. And that at just 21 years old…
…and even saw a star emerge from Pernambuco like a comet: sprinter Maria Carolina Santiago, Carol, who won three golds and broke a 17-year-old taboo without women in the country winning Paralympics swimming – besides, too he picked a silver and a bronze.
Other young people with great potential also appeared or established themselves, such as Cecilia Araújo, Talisson Glock, Beatriz Carneiro and Mariana Ribeiro. The path is very well paved for the Paralympics in Paris, which will start in three years.