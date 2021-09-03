Bruna Marquezine posted with alleged affair and cause on the web

Bruna Marquezine, actress, posted a photo on the social network with the entire cast of the Brazilian series ‘Maldives’, which will be displayed by the streaming platform Netflix. What drew attention was that the beauty was glued to actor Ricky Tavares, pointed out as her supposed affair.

The actor’s staff even denied any involvement with the actor, who is on the air in the biblical soap opera ‘Genesis’, with former global actress. Bruna Marquezine remains single after the end of the relationship with the child of Claudia Raia, Enzo Celulari, and the actor of Record TV doesn’t date the singer of ‘The Voice’, Juliana Gorito.

Recently, Bruna was on the air in the rerun of the soap opera ‘Women in Love’, at the Live channel, in which the sweet Salete lived, her first role on TV.

Bruna Marquezine accumulates more than 40 million followers on the social network, being one of the most popular actresses and influencers in the country.

Healed

This Thursday (02), the actor appeared shirtless, with underwear on display, on a walk along the waterfront in the Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro. The actor sported a crunched belly and muscled pectoral clicks.

Ricky Tavares. Photo: Delson Silva/ AgNews

Ricky Tavares. Photo: Delson Silva/ AgNews

