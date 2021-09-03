BTG indicates two new stocks for those looking to invest in small caps in September; see list – Money Times

O BTG Pactual (BPAC11) made two changes to the recommended portfolio of small caps. In the update for September, the bank opted to exclude the shares of the telecommunications operator Hi (OIBR3) and the insurance broker Wiz (WIZS3), giving entry to the papers of Orizon (ORVR3), which works in waste treatment, and Agricultural SLC (SLCE3), focusing on the production of cotton, soybeans and corn.

Analysts decided to include Orizon because they expect the judge responsible for auctioning Estre’s assets to schedule the event in the coming weeks.

Estre had its bankruptcy reorganization plan approved in July and Orizon, along with Jive’s distressed fund (stressed assets), bought the company’s senior debt at a deep discount. As part of the plan, Estre will auction a set of assets comprising seven landfills and a waste recovery plant.

“Orizon and Jive are very well positioned, as they are the main buyers at the auction scheduled for the coming months,” commented BTG. “These assets would more than double Orizon’s asset base, adding from R$ 100 million to R$ 120 million to the company’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)”.

Regarding the bet on SLC, BTG believes that the company will benefit from a strong operational leverage with the growth of the planted area of ​​approximately 35% in light assets. Furthermore, SLC is well positioned to establish itself as one of the few and best ways to participate in the commodity price boom.

SLC shares are also traded at a discount, 28% and 21% below the historical under the EV/Ebitda multiple (company value over Ebitda) for 2022 and 2024, respectively.

“We believe the recent weaker performance in equities offers a good entry point, especially in a global grain and cotton market, where supply remains tight and prices strong,” the bank said.

In August, BTG’s small caps portfolio declined by 9.9%. The performance was weaker than the Small Cap Index (SMLL), which devalued 3.9%, and the Ibovespa, whose loss was 2.5%.

What is small cap?

Small caps have gained the market’s attention, and not without reason: smaller than blue chips (large companies on the Stock Exchange), but larger than micro caps, they are known for their great potential for growth and appreciation.

Understand in a few minutes which companies fit into this category and find out the advantages and risks of investing in them: