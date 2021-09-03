Burger Stroganoff: Here’s How To Prepare This Delicious Dish

Top Stories

This Thursday, September 2, Cozinha e Recipes, from Tecnonotícias, will show you all the details and tips on how to prepare a hamburger stroganoff worthy of applause and much praise! Remember that this recipe is ready in around 20 minutes and yields 7 servings.

If you’re a Stroganoff fan, you can’t miss this preparation! So do not lose more time. Come with us to find out about this fantastic step by step.

recipe ingredients

7 hamburgers;

2 and 1/2 cans of pomarola;

3 cans of sour cream;

Mushrooms;

Salt;

Bicarbonate.

Recipe preparation method

The first step in this recipe is to fry your hamburgers. For this, use the seasoning of your choice and also a few drops of oil. Then cut them into very small pieces.

In a pan, add all the hamburger pieces, the baking soda and the previously chopped mushrooms. Then add salt and cream. Mix all ingredients with the aid of a wooden spoon.

Keep on fire for 7 minutes and turn off. Pour your stroganoff into a baking dish and serve. Enjoy your food!

consumption suggestion

Be sure to prepare a delicious loose rice to serve with your hamburger stroganoff. Also, don’t forget to add straws in your preparation before you serve your guests.

This mix of flavors will undoubtedly provide you with a unique and delicious meal!

