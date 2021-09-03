Caesa is sold for R$ 930 million – SelesNafes.com

Per MARCO ANTÔNIO P. COSTA

The Amapá Water and Sewage Company (Caesa) was privatized, as a concession, by the Amapá State Government (GEA) for R$ 930 million this Thursday afternoon (2), on the São Paulo Stock Exchange .

The winning group was the Marco Zero Consortium, which offered R$930 million. The concession will be for a period of 35 years.

According to the newspaper Valor Econômico, which specializes in the area, the Consortium made an “aggressive” proposal, as in addition to the R$ 930 million, it also offered 20% discounts on tariffs for users. In comparative terms, the proposal that ranked second was R$ 426.5 million, less than half of what was offered by Marco Zero.

After the auction, the governor of Amapá Waldez Góes (PDT), gave a press conference on TV B3, on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, where he celebrated the result and highlighted the environmental and social responsibility that the winning group will have to assume.

“Our biggest environmental problem in Amapá is not deforestation or burning, but sanitation,” declared Waldez.

The governor thanked the partnership with the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), which prepared the notice in conjunction with the economic team of the Government of Amapá. The bank’s president, Gustavo Montezano and senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), were highlighted by Waldez as having been instrumental in conducting the process. They were at the ceremony alongside the president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), responsible for the approval, in June, of the legal framework for Basic Sanitation in Brazil.

Ground Zero and Amapá

With the acquisition of Caesa’s concession, the Marco Zero Consortium, especially one of its companies, Equatorial Energia – which has an 80% stake in the group, establishes an important relationship with Amapá. Equatorial was the company that, in June, won the concession auction of the Amapá Electricity Company (CEA).

In addition, the group also celebrated its entry into the sanitation business.

“The concession marks the entry into the sanitation segment and represents an important step in the group’s growth strategy in the infrastructure sector, always seeking discipline in the allocation of capital. Equatorial’s management model based on a culture of ownership, alignment of the entire chain for results, and operational excellence, has already brought great results in the electricity sector and will now be implemented in this new segment”, says an excerpt from the note from the company Equatorial .

The governor of Amapá also cited urban workers in his statement, stating that they would have participated in the construction of this process. It was not clear, however, what will be the fate of Caesa’s permanent employees.

Marco Zero will have to make investments in the order of R$ 3 billion in Amapá’s water and sewage network during the 35 years it will be the concessionaire.