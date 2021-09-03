Caixa releases withdrawal of the 5th installment for those born in March; see dates

This Friday (09/03), those born in March can already withdraw the 5th installment of the emergency aid. Release was made by Caixa. Check out.

Caixa continues to release the withdrawal from 5th installment of emergency aid for those who are not part of Bolsa Família. That is, members of CadÚnico and citizens who received the benefit in December last year. The banking institution, this Friday (09/03), will allow the withdrawal of money from beneficiaries born in March.

In this way, the dates were organized based on the month of birthdays of those contemplated by the program. The calendar for withdrawals of the 5th installment started on September 1st and will until the 20th of the same month. It is worth remembering that Bolsa Família beneficiaries have already had the money to withdraw the money within the same period provided for deposits in their accounts.

In 2021, the amounts of emergency aid are variables. Mothers who are heads of households have R$375, without the possibility of accumulating more than one installment during the same month. Citizens who live alone are entitled to payment of R$150 per month. Finally, the other recipients receive an average amount of R$250.

5th installment of emergency aid: withdrawal dates

Withdrawals of the benefit to the general public were organized according to the birthday month. Those who were born in January, this way, can already withdraw the money since last Wednesday, 01/09. For those born in February, the withdrawal was allowed on September 2nd. This Friday (09/03), the release takes place for the general public that born in march.

Like there was no opening of registrations in 2021, the aid is being granted to those who already received it in 2020. Check the calendar for the release of the loot of the 5th installment for beneficiaries who are not part of Bolsa Família: