Calleri and Gabriel Neves’ salaries add up to half of Dani Alves’ salaries; Argentine will receive less in 2021

Crespo’s reinforcements for the 2021 season sequel, the striker and midfielder are far from the highest salaries paid by Brazilian clubs

The board of São Paulo moved in the last days of the international transfers window and closed with weight reinforcements for the cast of coach Hernán Crespo. With the passing of many goals for Morumbi, the striker Jhonatan Calleri returned to the club. Besides him, the steering wheel arrived Gabriel Neves, ex-National (URU), Tricolor’s old desire in the ball market.

Fans were thrilled with the new signings, but the arrivals of the Argentine and Uruguayan raised the alert for the financial situation of the club. However, according to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, on his blog on the website “Yahoo Sports”, the pair will cause a much smaller impact in comparison The investments which are being carried out by Brazilian rivals.

In 2021, the palm trees hit the back of Dudu and is paying BRL 2.1 million to the player. already the Flamengo will spend BRL 1.6 million with Kenedy, While Diego Costa will be entitled to BRL 1.3 million monthly on Atlético-MG. The situations of caller and snows in São Paulo, on the other hand, are Completely different.

In 2016, the Argentine scored 16 goals in 31 games for the Tricolor (Photo: Andre Borges/AGIF)

O attacker will win 100 thousand dollars (about BRL 520 thousand, in the current conversion). already the midfielder will have a salary of 50 thousand dollars (BRL 260 thousand). Together, Calleri and Neves will cost about BRL 780 thousand every 30 days, little more than half from what you receive Dani Alves, highest salary of the cast: BRL 1.5 million.

In addition to a salary considered into account, the attacker will receive even less by the end of the year. According to Nicola, the Argentine agreed to receive only BRL 50 thousand until December. As of January 2022, São Paulo will pay the difference. This Thursday (2), Calleri landed in São Paulo and will be presented next week.