Camaquã reaches 150 deaths per Covid-19

The city of Camaquã returned to register death related to Covid-19 this Thursday, September 2nd. This is a 78-year-old elderly man with a history of hypertension. He is the 150th person to have a death related to Covid-19 in Camaquã.

In the new bulletin, the city had no new confirmed cases. Camaquã still has only five active cases.

This remains one of the lowest number of active cases in over a year. The record was 325 active cases in March 2021.

The city has 7,689 confirmed cases, with 7,534 recovered patients and 5 still active. Click here and check out today’s newsletter.

Camaquã has 29 patients with flu-like symptoms being monitored.

So far, there have been 150 deaths related to Covid-19.

Regarding hospitalized patients, the city has three beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Nossa Senhora Aparecida and two patients in clinical beds.

Vaccination

On Friday (03), the vaccine for people aged 18 or over and the second dose for the date until September 15th. The target audience is people 18 years of age or older to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

On Saturday, the opening hours will be from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm, with the application of the first dose for people aged 18 and over and the second dose for those who have penciled in their vaccination card until September 20th.

Vaccination actions return on Wednesday (08) following vaccination for people over 18 years of age.

For more information, just contact the team at: (51) 3671 4893.

The anticipation of the second dose of the vaccine was possible after the arrival of new doses from Pfizer and Fiocruz/AstraZeneca.

