Camilla de Lucas reacts to Lula’s post: ‘Gil do Vigor will be Minister of Economy’ | celebrities

Camilla de Lucas asks Gil do Vigor as Economy Minister after Lula’s tweetReproduction

Published 02/09/2021 15:44

Rio – Camilla de Lucas did not hide her excitement after former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva quoted Gil do Vigor in a Twitter post. This Thursday (2), the influencer commented on the tweet in which the PT member sends a direct message to the ex-BBB, who is in the United States to attend his PhD in Economics.

“The country is not broken, this government is breaking the country. Gil do Vigor, you graduate and come back here to help us repair this country,” Lula wrote on the social network. The vice champion of “BBB21”, in turn, shared the impression she had when she read the post: “Gil do Vigor will be minister of economy”.

When looking at the publications, Gilberto Nogueira found the message from his colleague in confinement funny and replied in a simple way: “Oh, my friend! I love you”, he declared. During “BBB21”, Gil do Vigor also received encouragement from Arthur Picoli to enter politics, but the crossfiteiro warned: “If you become a politician, your number will be 13. Then I’ll vote for you, if not, I won’t vote , no. If it’s another one, I don’t vote, no.”