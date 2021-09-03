Can Death Stranding on PS5 be called Director’s Cut?

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is the exclusive PS5 version that will be released on September 24th.

The edition comes with many improvements and new content, which were detailed in a video at Gamescom 2021. But the creator of the game, Hideo Kojima, made a point of going to Twitter to complain about the nomenclature “Director’s Cut” (director’s cut, in translation free).

Actually, the name “DIRECTOR’S CUT” is not my original intention. After the DS was released, we examined user behavior data and questionnaires, and improved it so that more people can have more freedom in delivery and adventure, and so that users can connect with each other. pic.twitter.com/G7tkQoshPC ? HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) August 26, 2021

Kojima argues that a Director’s Cut would be a version with content cut from the final version, while what Death Stranding will receive are news created and thought out after the game’s release, through player feedback.

The decision for the name seems to be something imposed by Sony, since “Director’s Cut” is a term already used a lot for re-releases of the type. An example was the recent Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut.

Directors Cut includes new missions for Sam, played by Norman Reedus Image: Disclosure/Sony PlayStation

Semantics aside, the PS5 version really seems to be the definitive edition of the game, with additions of features that facilitate or improve gameplay a lot, as well as extra content.

To find out all the news that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will bring, listen to the Game Trends episode, in which we also commented on Hideo Kojima’s birthday. The creator of Metal Gear celebrated 58 years in late August.

